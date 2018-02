By | Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday caught an electricity department lineman A Satish Kumar red-handed at Temple Alwal when he allegedly accepted a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a complainant B Santosh Reddy, a software engineer, for fixing three electrical metres in his commercial complex in Temple Alwal.

Officials arrested Kumar and produced him before the special court, according to a press release.