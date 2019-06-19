Lineman held for taking bribe in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday caught red-handed a lineman of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, E Srisailam, when he allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs.9,000 from a complainant Grandhi Ramesh Kumar.

Srisailam, who was posted at the Sahebnagar division, was caught at the residence of Kumar in Kothapet. He demanded the bribe for restoring municipal water tap connection after replacing a pipeline in the colony.

ACB officials recovered the bribe amount from Srisailam and produced him before the special court for ACB cases after which the court remanded him in judicial custody.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter