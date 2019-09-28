Linewiler, Ultimate Risk shine in trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:02 am 5:40 pm

Hyderabad: Linewiler, Ultimate Risk, Max and Glendale pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Racecourse on Friday morning.

SAND:

600m:

Heaven Can Wait (P Ajeeth K) 46, handy.

800m:

Escalating Striker (RB) 1-3, 600/45, well in hand. Glendale (Kunal) & Alliston (App) 57, 600/42, pair pleased. Linewiler (RB) & Marina Del Rey (RB) 56, 600/43, former to note. Ultimate Risk (Kunal) & Cowboys Delight (RB) 56, 600/42, pair pleased. Max (RB) & Barnabas (App) 56, 600/43, former impressed.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter