Link and slip roads to ease Hyderabad’s traffic

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: To ease traffic in different parts of the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is aiming to bring into use 70-100 km network of link and slip roads by March.

A detailed project report has already been prepared and the development of link and slip roads would be taken up with an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore. Of these, Rs 60-70 crore would be spent on engineering works and the rest for land acquisition and other purposes.

At present, properties for land acquisition were being identified and assessed with an emphasis on developing roads where minimal land and property acquisition was required, said GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar here on Wednesday.

The GHMC Commissioner said works pertaining to different projects were taken up in the city. In the last three to four months, focus was on land acquisition and Rs 285-300 crore worth properties were acquired to expedite various ongoing works, he said.

Unlike in the past, projects will be grounded only after completing 80-85 per cent of land and property acquisitions as a means to complete the construction works at the earliest, he said.

Further, the municipal corporation is likely to launch the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) in another 25 days. Under the CRMP, operation and maintenance of 709 km of major roads and other thoroughfares is to be entrusted to private agencies.

Apart from the main carriageway, agencies will be given the task of maintaining greenery on medians, pavements and other works as well. The total estimated contract value of these works was about Rs 1,827 crore and it would be a five-year contract.

Stating that there was no dearth of funds for executing works, Kumar said the municipal corporation was gearing up to raise Rs 2,500 crore through rupee term loans and Rs 1,000 crore through issue of municipal bonds. Currently, Rs 300 crore worth works were under progress and over Rs 2,100 crore worth works were to be launched, he said.

“As per requirement, we will be obtaining loans in instalments to avoid interest despite the provision of a two-year moratorium period. We are awaiting government’s formal approval for raising first instalment loans,” he added.

GHMC to launch C&D waste collection drive

With the recyclothon special drive to collect discarded material yielding good response, the GHMC is now coming up with another special drive to collect construction and demolition debris. During the 10-day drive, over 235 MTs of discarded waste which usually gets dumped in drains was collected and the GHMC is working at an exclusive drive to collect demolition debris.

The idea is to conduct such drives once in every three months to facilitate households clear waste from their houses and avoid dumping in open places and drains, said GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar.

With a focus on sanitation, measures were being taken to clear waste from garbage transfer stations on daily basis and maintain zero garbage status. After achieving zero garbage status, volley ball courts will be developed at these stations for making optimum use of the available space and expose the space to air. It will be utilised by the GHMC staff.

On an average, 6,600 MTs waste is generated in the city and during Dasara and Diwali festivities, 8200 MTs of waste was generated. By increasing fleet for the 18 transfer stations in the city, garbage was being shifted daily to Jawaharnagar dumpyard.

With rains receding, focus is also on pothole filling and road repair works, and to ensure sufficient supply of BT for repair works, hot mix plants were operated round the clock. Instant Repair Teams were focusing on internal roads and bylanes, he said.

Tourist places

The GHMC has identified 27 tourist spots in the city to implement 24 hours sanitation. As more number of tourists were visiting the historical places, the civic body aims to engage agencies for taking up sanitation at these tourist places. “Based on the performance, it will be extended to more tourists places,” said Lokesh Kumar.

