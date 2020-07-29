Link road at Khajaguda to be ‘visual stunner’

By | Published: 11:48 pm

Hyderabad: After opening the Prashashan Nagar link road to traffic, the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) is gearing up to throw open more link roads shortly.

The HRDCL has completed the works on Corridor 23 from the Old Mumbai Highway (Leather Park) to Road No 45 covering 1.2 km and Corridor 26 from the Old Mumbai Highway to Delhi Public School via the Engineering Staff College covering 1.38 km. Besides facilitating smooth flow of traffic, this road will be rich in greenery and motorists will have the pleasure of driving along a picturesque ambience.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar tweeted on Wednesday about the scenic road. “Getting ready for another important link road by HRDC connecting old Mumbai Highway at ESCI with Khajaguda road near DPS,” he tweeted, adding that with central median and lighting, footpaths and green sitting areas in sides, it was going to be a ‘visual stunner’.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .