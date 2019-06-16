‘Lion King’ fever grips SRK, son ahead of India-Pak match

By | Published: 1:59 pm

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan gave “The Lion King” twist to their cricket jerseys ahead of India’s match against Pakistan on Sunday.Shah Rukh, on Father’s Day, took to Twitter to share a photograph of him and his son sporting blue cricket jerseys with their backs towards the camera.

The “Chennai Express” star’s jersey read “Mufasa”, and Aryan’s read “Simba”, the popular characters of the animation film, which first released in 1994. He captioned the photograph: “Ready for the match with the spirit of Father’s Day. Go India Go!”.The 53-year-old star also tweeted about Meer Foundation, which the “Don” actor has named after his father.

“A foundation I named after my father – Meer Foundation – aims to create a network of support for women. No better day than Father’s Day for me to introduce our website to the world,” he wrote. Incorporated in 2013, the Meer Foundation aims to effect change at the ground level. It works on multiple fronts with different stakeholders to build a world that empowers women and brings society together.