Lionel Messi and co begin training individually

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:15 am

Hyderabad: In a welcome sight to the football fans across the globe, Barcelona players have returned to their training facilities individually at the club on Friday, giving hope of a restart to the La Lagi that was forced to halt due to coronavirus pandemic.

Lionel Messi and his teammates took the field at Joan Gamper training centre for individual sessions, for which the players arrived alone in kit and took to the three pitches without passing through the changing rooms. As well as doing their routines, they were also subjected to tests to see what effect two months of coronavirus quarantine has had on their bodies.

“Finally we are getting back to normal. We hope to carry on and that soon we can get back to enjoying what we like to do most,” Arturo Vidal said. Sevilla, Villarreal, Osasuna and Leganes also returned to training, while Real Madrid – who were two points behind league leaders Barca when play stopped in mid-March – will likely start again on Monday should their players pass virus tests carried out on Wednesday. That would mark almost two months since Real had been placed in quarantine following a positive test for a member of the club’s basketball team.

