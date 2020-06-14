Lioness dies in Vizag

By | B. Prabhakara Sarma | Published: 7:52 pm

Visakhapatnam: Female lioness Rani, 27, housed in Animal Rescue Centre here, died in its kraal on Sunday morning.

According to the zoo authorities here, Rani was rescued from Ajantha Circus on September 4, 2001 from where it was received and housed at the ARC here. The animal outlived its life span and died due to senility caused by multi-organ failure in old age.

Also, a female Sarus crane died on Saturday due to injuries leading to trauma caused by agressive behaviour of male bird during the mating which was natural behaviour, a zoo release said. Despite first-aid given immediately to the bird, it succumbed to the injuries due to neurogenic shock, it stated.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .