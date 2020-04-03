Lions Club distributes towels, soaps to sanitation staff in Mancherial

By | Published: 11:29 pm

Mancherial: Members of the Lions Club of International, Mancherial chapter distributed towels and soaps for washing hands to 350 sanitation workers belonging to the Mancherial municipality on Friday. Municipal chairperson Penta Rajaiah, vice chairperson G Mukesh Goud and Commissioner G Swarupa Rani attended the event.

V Veeraswamy, president of the chapter, said that they had given away the towels and soaps by spending Rs 25,000. Treasurer Kishtaiah, Siripuram Srinivas, Madhusudan Reddy, Ramanjaneyulu, Gunda Srinivas, Srinivas Rao, Vinay Kumar, Bhaskar Reddy and others were present.

In a similar event, Chandu Constructions and Developers gave away groceries to 50 migrant workers, hit by the lockdown, in ACC colony. Proprietors of the firm U Chandu, E Srinivas, Kolluri Satish, CREDAI State vice president V Madhu Sudhan Reddy, Mancherial unit president Narasimha Reddy, secretary Amzad Khan, treasurer Dinesh were present.

