Lions Club governor tours Mancherial

By | Published: 9:12 pm

Mancherial: Lions Club of international (LCI) Mancherial district governor Dr Vijaya was all praise for the district for organising 280 social service activities this year. She told the members of voluntary organisation to serve the needy with similar passion in future. She toured the district and took part in a slew of events on Saturday.

Vijaya initially participated in a diabetic screening camp and blood donation camp held at Mytri Yoga and Nature Cure Centre in Hi-Tech Colony of district headquarters before distributing benches to a government school in Narsingapur village in Hajipur. She handed over blankets to elderly persons and saris to women in Peddampet village of similar mandal.

The governor inaugurated welcome arches at Patha Mancherial and Thollavagu sponsored by LCI and donated water purifier gifted by Deepesh Renwa, a member of LCI. She participated in a programme where inmates of an old-age home were fed. She also inaugurated a bus shelter at the entry of Hi-Tech City Colony and gave away 10 cement benches.

LCI-Hi Tech City Colony unit president K Satyapal Reddy, general secretary N Ramesh Kumar, treasurer B Ashok Kumar, B Ashok, District Chairperson Ch Hanumanth Rao, members Tirupati Reddy, Punnam Chand, Pochamallu, Bhuma Rao, Rajanna, Mohan Reddy, Guruvaiah, Narsinga Rao and many others were present.

