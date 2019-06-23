Lions Club members show solidarity with doctors

By | Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: Members of Lions Club International, Multiple District 320 expressed solidarity with doctors following attacks on them in Kolkata and other part of the country.

The chairman of the Multiple Council of Lions Club, S Narender Reddy said that doctors, under the umbrella of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Telangana had taken part in numerous voluntary activities including conducting free health camps at remote locations in Telangana.

The president of IMA, Telangana, Dr Pratap Reddy said doctors with the help of Lions Club served over 70 lakh persons through various service activities. Over 2.50 lakh students have been given training in adolescent empowerment programme through Lions Quest, a programme specially designed for students.

Condemning the attacks, Narender Reddy praised the doctors’ community in the State for continuing to support the activities of Lions Club aimed at providing better healthcare facilities.

“A substantial number of doctors are members of various Lions Club branches across India and have been extending services to poor citizens through medical camps and also through hospitals run by Lions Clubs over the years in the country,” he said.

