Lip locks are not new to me, says Nagarjuna

By | P Nagendra Kumar | Published: 5:18 pm

Hyderabad: The actor reminisces about his hit movie Geethanjali during the trailer launch of Manmadhudu 2. Evergreen hero Nagarjuna feels that he can “score the image of ‘Manmadhudu’ once again after Manmadhudu 2 release”.

“It was quite comfortable and enjoyable working with Rahul Ravindran as it was with Vijay Bhaskar during Manmadhudu in 2002. Hilarious entertainment and healthy nuances of romance are the features of Manmadhudu 2 which will certainly endear me to my fans and all sections of audience once again,’’ said Akkineni Nagarjuna at the trailer release function of his upcoming movie yesterday.

Annapurna Studios presents this film in a combined production of Viacom 18 and Anandi Arts.

Manmadhudu 2 is slated for release on August 9. The director of the film, Rahul Ravindran, during a question-answer session, said that the audience will enjoy the film from the beginning to the end and appreciated Nagarjuna for his seasoned performance throughout till the finish.

“Nobody can imagine the style and fashion that Nagarjuna adopted to present himself in this character. He is as fresh and elegant now as he was in the first part of Manmadhudu. This film is not a sequel to the earlier film. We adopted the content from a Portugal film and improvised it to suit our nativity which assumed a fantastic final output all together,’’ he shared his experience.

Later in the session, Nagarjuna thanked Ajit from Viacom Productions for associating with him for a combined production and expressed the wish that Viacom would continue further and make many more films in Telugu.

Answering a query, Nagarjuna said that lip locks are not new to him and he dared to do it in the film Geethanjali at the very beginning of his career itself.

Further, Nagarjuna explained about the copyrights to remake Manmadhudu 2 and cleared that they bought the rights well in advance. “Shooting of the film commenced only after he showed the official letter obtaining the rights to the director,’’ he reiterated.

Ajit, representing Viacom, felt very happy for being an associate to this project along with Nagarjuna since Telugu films are doing very big across the country. “If we can strike a very good script, we will be always first to welcome it and go for the production,’’ Ajit told the media.