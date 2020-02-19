Lipstick mistakes to avoid

By | Shahnaz Husain | Published: 6:25 pm

Lipstick has cast a spell over cultures throughout history. The easiest and quickest way to change your look, lipstick application seems easy enough: you just swipe the little tube of colour, oil, wax and go. Every makeup aficionado will vouch for the fact that proper lipstick application generally demands a little more finesse. It is perceived that women who wear lipstick to be more competent and reliable. The correct shade of lipstick changes your image from simple to stunning.

While lipstick application seems easy, but there a few common mistakes a lot of women end up making. Lipstick falls under various categories: free of synthetics, clean, natural, organic, paraben-free, preservative-free, or vegan. Nothing ruins a gorgeous makeup look quite like cracked lipstick. If you have chapped lips, then, use a medicated lip balm or oil to smooth out the lips. Keep yourself hydrated with drinking enough water/juices/soups and green vegetables.

Let’s start with the basics, our lips are covered with the thinnest layer of skin on our body which does not contain oil glands, so they don’t retain much moisture which is the main reason that we have chapped lips. Use a lip scrub/ lip balm that will make your lips super soft, or you can use a baby toothbrush on your lips after applying some lip balms for exfoliation.

When you are confronted with problems while putting on lipstick, you are bound to realise how important it is to take daily care of the lips. Daily care, in terms of cleansing and removal of makeup and the use of lip balms or creams, helps to maintain the softness and the beauty of the lips.

Finding the right colour for you is trial and error, so always try the colours — even on the back of your hand — before you buy them. Never compromise on quality when buying lipsticks. Also, remember that all cosmetics have a shelf life. If you ever find that a lipstick has become too greasy, it can mean that the oils have separated. This can happen when lipsticks are old. It is best to stop using them.

Skin discolourations, caused by lipsticks, are more common than we think. This is due to certain ingredients, which cause a photosensitive reaction, leading to problems like skin irritation and discolouration. Sometimes, the perfumes used in lipsticks can also cause irritation and allergic reactions. Of course, the most common effect is dryness of the lips. For dry lips, avoid using matte lipsticks, as it would increase dryness.

At the same time, your lipstick should be “set” after applying it. You can do this by blotting with tissue paper, after applying lipstick, so that the lipstick does not leave stains on glasses and cups.

Lipstick should be applied from the middle of the lips by sticking your clean pointer finger in your mouth, and then extending to either side, for easy application. Also make sure that there is no lipstick on your teeth. This is actually a common mistake that people make. Also, use natural and light colour lipstick to look fuller. Lighter shades draw less attention to your lips and the little wrinkles around your lips. Avoid any lipstick colour that is too dark or too bright.

It is very important to remove your lipstick at night. The residue of lip colour can make your lips dry and rough. So, the next time you wear lipstick, make sure you remove it at night.

