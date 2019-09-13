Liqour shop in Mancherial fined Rs 30,000 for dumping plastic

By | Published: 8:58 pm

Mancherial: A liquor shop was fined Rs 30,000 for dumping plastic, empty bottles of liquor and filth on its premises and on the road at Medariet village in Dandepalli mandal centre on Friday. It is for the first time that officials imposed a heavy penalty against a business establishment.

Collector Bharati Hollikeri instructed a panchayat raj secretary to levy the fine after finding piles of plastic glasses strewn on the premises of the outlet, Sri Sai Ram Wines, when she was touring the village as part of 30-day action plan for developing rural parts. She fumed authorities concerned over unclean premises and plastic dumped on the streets in the mandal centre.

It may be recalled that authorities of Panchayat Raj department imposed a fine of Rs 500 against

, a resident for dumping trash on a road at Erraguntapalli village in Chennur mandal on Thursday. Similarly, Nune Narayana, a native of Mamidigattu village in Mandamarri mandal was fined Rs 500 for indulging in open defecation on September 8.

The IAS officer set an example to others by joining the locals in lifting garbage and trash in several villages of Jaipur, Vemanapalli, Kotapalli mandal recently. She also removed weed and waste plants grown up in the streets of certain rural parts. She has been creating awareness over the need to have tidy environs among rural folks.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter