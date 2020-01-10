Liquor competition claims man’s life in Nizamabad

By | Published: 9:45 pm

Nizamabad: A liquor competition claimed the life of a person in Dharpallly of Nizamabad on Thursday night, police said. Three friends — Kadamanchi Kashaiah, Durgaiah and Sailoo, had a bet that whoever finishes a full bottle of whiskey at one go would get Rs 1,000.

Kashaiah takes up the challenge and manages to complete the bacchanalian adventure. A little later, Kashaiah fainted and died, police said. He is survived by his wife and three children. A case was registered.

