Liquor licences set cash registers ringing in Telangana

By | Published: 12:38 am 1:00 am

Hyderabad: The ease of doing business in Telangana is seeing an impact in the liquor trade as well, and in turn, raking in moolah for the Excise department.

There will be an overall increase in revenue of Rs 1,467 crore in 2019-2020 from the allotment of 2,216 shops without affecting tipplers in any manner, P&E officials say.

In fact, even as the new liquor shops for the license period 2019-21 are set to commence from November 1, the department’s cash registers are already busy.

After receiving a record number of 48,784 applications, the shops were allotted through draw of lots. The department has generated a staggering Rs 975 crore through one-time non-refundable application fee from applicants across the State for setting up a liquor shop. This was the highest ever non-refundable fee received despite the economic downtrend, officials said.

It also received additional revenue of Rs 7.64 crore through 382 applications that were filed afresh for 29 shops after extending the date for filing applications for two days. The date was extended after receiving fewer applications. The department will also get Rs 111 crore through a special retail excise tax at the rate of Rs 5 lakh per shop.

This overwhelming response from the applicants, officials say, was due to ease of doing business.

Significant reduction of operation cost for retailers, simplified application and self-certification, waiver of EMD for application, reduction of bank guarantee requirement from 65 per cent to 50 per cent and retail excise tax payable in eight installments instead of six as earlier were some of the factors that encouraged more people to evince interest in the business.

The department has not only taken a series of measures to boost new entrepreneurs but also countered the misinformation created on social media by vested interests.

Excise Commissioner Somesh Kumar congratulated the District Collectors and other officials concerned in the department for their hard work in completing the process in a hassle-free manner. Instructions have also been issued to the new shopkeepers to abide by the norms prescribed by the department for the two-year license period.

The accused along with the property were handed over to Bahadurpura police for further action.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .