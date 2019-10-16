Liquor notification gets lukewarm response across Telangana

By | Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise department is receiving a lukewarm response from liquor traders for setting up wine shops for the license period 2019-21.

It got over 11,000 applications as on Monday even as the last date for submission of applications is Wednesday. Such is the situation that a message is being circulated to encourage shopkeepers.

“Last date for submitting applications is October 16. Don’t miss stable business, low investment and high returns. Only one-page application. No Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) and tax is payable in eight easy installments. No interest and bank guarantee is reduced,” the message read, asking those interested to click http://tsbcl.nic.in, https://tsbcl.telangana.gov.in and https://tsexcise.cgg.gov.in for more details.

Officials are hopeful of getting a good response on Wednesday as a majority of shopkeepers will prefer to file an application on the last day.

The department received over 41,000 applications for the license period 2017-19 which expired last month.

But this time, the story might be different and the department might find it difficult to touch the same figure owing to the poor response from shopkeepers.

Shopkeepers attribute unenthusiastic response to the hike in the non-refundable application fee of Rs 2 lakh each, coupled with other norms prescribed by the department. Last time, the application fee was Rs 1 lakh but it has now been hiked to Rs 2 lakh, they said.

A notification was issued on October 1 with guidelines for allotting liquor shops retaining the number of shops to 2,216. The shops will be allotted through a draw of lots on October 18.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter