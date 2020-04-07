Liquor outlet operating during lockdown raided in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:25 pm

Hyderabad: The KPHB police raided a liquor outlet that was operating illegally during the lockdown in Hydernagar here on Tuesday night.

Sources said the owner of the shop was taken into custody.

According to the police, following a tip-off that the outlet was illegally selling liquor during the lockdown period, the police team raided the outlet.

Over 100 liquor bottles and other material was seized from the premises. The KPHB police are investigating.

