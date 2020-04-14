Liquor sale: Cyberabad police caution citizens of online fraud

By | Published: 11:46 pm

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police have cautioned the citizens against falling a victim of the cyber fraudsters who seek to dupe the gullible with a promise of supplying liquor at doorsteps.

As the liquor sales remained suspended due to the lockdown, there have been reports of fraudsters publicising door delivery of liquor on the web and social media and duping several persons.

Cyberabad DCP Crimes, Rohini Priyadarshini appealed to the citizens not to fall for such traps and said, “It is to be noted that no permission has been granted by the State government for online or direct sale of liquor”.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar too warned citizens to be aware of such frauds.

