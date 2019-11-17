Liquor sale up by 71.1% in Telangana

By | Published: 12:02 am 12:15 am

Hyderabad: The first half of November has registered a significant rise in liquor sales compared to the corresponding period last year, generating more revenue to the exchequer this time. The Prohibition and Excise Department has recorded an overall rise of 71.1 per cent in liquor sales from November 1 to 15 compared to the corresponding period in 2018.

Officials attribute this to huge demand from shopkeepers from the bordering districts of Andhra Pradesh where the price of the liquor is 20 per cent more compared to Telangana. Another reason for the rise in demand for stock from Telangana is that only a limited number of brands were available in AP, unlike in Telangana, where a wide range of brands, ranging from premium to lesser priced ones are available.

To cash in on the rising demand from AP, shopkeepers from erstwhile Khammam, Nalgonda and Mahbubnagar districts are placing additional indents to get more stock from the Telangana State Beverages Corporation Limited (TSBCL). According to officials, 20.76 lakh cartons of liquor were sold from November 1 to 15 as against 12.9 lakh cartons of liquor in the corresponding period in 2018, registering an increase of 60.87 per cent in liquor sales.

Similarly, around 24.02 lakh cartons of beer were sold from November 1 to 15, 2019 as against 15.95 lakh cartons in the corresponding period in 2018 registering a rise of 51 per cent, officials said.

Telangana Wine Dealers Association president D Venkateswara Rao said one of the main reasons for the rise in liquor sales was that shopkeepers purchased more stock from the TSBCL depots as the new wine shops for the license period 2019-21 commenced from November 1.

The demand from the shopkeepers from Andhra Pradesh followed by the filling up the racks with various brands of liquor stock in new shops in Telangana contributed for the rise in sales, he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.