Visakhapatnam: Liquor sales in the district recorded new high with Rs.100 crore business in rural and Rs.75.48 crore in urban area.

According to information, the sale of liquor and beer increased by 18 per cent and 30 per cent in rural Vizag while it was 46 per cent and 15 per cent in urban region.

On Sunday alone, 3000 beer and 3500 liquor crates worth Rs.2.1 crore in rural and 3100 beer and 4400 liquor crates in urban area worth Rs.2,9 crore, amounting to Rs.5 crore was sold, it is said.