Liquor shop burgled of cash, liquor in Hyderabad

Published: 8:57 pm

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons broke into a wine shop in Saidabad early on Thursday and decamped with Rs 30,000 besides several liquor bottles.

According to the police, the burglars broke open the asbestos roof of the retail liquor shop and entered it which was recently set up on the Champapet road after the new tenders were allotted to the management. The burglars broke open the safe and took away Rs 30,000 cash and also damaged the CCTV cameras installed in the shop. Before leaving, the burglars stole several liquor bottles too, police said.

The Saidabad police registered a case and the probe is underway with the help of clues team.

