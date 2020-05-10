Liquor shop closure rumours trigger panic buying in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:06 am

Hyderabad: Rumours about a possible closure of liquor shops resulted in a bit of panic buying at wine shops across the city on Saturday.

The directions given by the court to Tamil Nadu government to close all 3,850 liquor shops as officials failed to ensure physical distancing norms at outlets, could have sparked off rumours here, officials believe.

Several messages were doing the rounds in WhatsApp groups, saying that the liquor shops could be closed soon. This reportedly prompted many to rush to the nearest shop and buy more stock.

Long queues were seen at several liquor shops. In spite of shopkeepers advising customers not to believe in rumours, most customers continued to buy more stock. “As our friends came to know through social media that the shops might be closed as per court directions, we came to the shop and purchased three full bottles,” said a customer.

At a popular outlet in Patny Centre in Secunderabad, a long queue similar to that witnessed on the first day on Wednesday formed on Saturday.

Officials, however, said the situation was back to normal soon. As far as availability of stock was concerned, distilleries and beverages along with the depots of Telangana State Beverages Corporation (TSBCL) have sufficient stock to meet the requirement for the next one month, they said.

Prohibition and Excise Department Director Sarfaraz Ahmad asked people not to believe in rumours. “The government has not taken any decision on closure of shops,” he said, adding that no decision was taken either to sell liquor online.

