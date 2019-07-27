Liquor shops to be closed for 2 days in Cyberabad limits

By | Published: 9:56 pm 9:57 pm

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Tuesday issued orders of closure of liquor outlets that come under the limits of the Cyberabad police commissionerate in view of the Bonalu festival for two days here on Saturday.

The commissioner in the order mentioned that the liquor shops would be closed from 6 am on Sunday to 6 am on Tuesday inclusive of both days.

