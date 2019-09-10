Liquor shops to be shut for Ganesh immersion in Bhongir

By | Published: 11:48 pm

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat on Tuesday issued orders on closure of liquor outlets for two days in Bhongir zone in view of the Ganesh idols immersion. The closure orders exclude bars in star hotels and registered clubs.

The Commissioner in the order said the liquor outlets would remain closed from 6 am on Wednesday up to 6 am on Thursday, inclusive of both days.

