Liquor tax hiked in Andhra Pradesh

By | Published: 6:07 pm

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh government has decided to hike the tax on liquor in a bid to introduce prohibition in a phased manner.

A hefty tax will be imposed in the name of additional retain excise tax and this will cover retail sales of liquor. With the result, liquor will become costly and the tax will be levied on wine shops and bars. According to information, an additional Rs.10 will be collected on every 90 ml of liquor sold and it would be doubled if the quantity of liquor consumption increases, ranging from Rs.10 to Rs.250.

Meanwhile, the new liquor policy has come into being in the State and the number of liquor shops have been reduced by 20 per cent. Also, the liquor sales would be permitted only between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.and severe action would be taken in case of violation of MRP and setting up of belt shops.

As many as 14,944 women constables are appointed to check liquor flow and the Government has taken upon itself the job of running the wine shops.

