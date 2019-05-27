Liquor truck turns turtle, disrupts traffic in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:01 am

Hyderabad: Traffic movement on the busy Begumpet road was affected after a truck loaded with cartons of beer bottles turned turtle on Monday morning. The City Traffic Police had a tough time regulating the traffic during the peak rush hour.

According to the police, the truck, which was headed from the Punjagutta side towards the Paradise Circle area, was carrying a load of beer bottles when the axle of the vehicle broke, leading the vehicle to go out of control and ram the flyover soon after Shoppers’ Stop. The truck, which almost climbed the railings of the flyover, then turned turtle. The incident occurred at around 5 am. Soon after the accident, the driver escaped from the spot.

With the morning traffic slowly gaining in strength, the Begumpet Traffic police and Law and Order personnel reached the spot to manage the traffic, while a team from the Disaster Response Force (DRF) of the GHMC too rushed to the spot.

The police had divert the traffic onto the flyover to clear the beer bottles that were thrown all over the road, with glass shards too dangerously strewn all over.

“Two cranes and a dozen traffic policemen were pressed into the service. By 2 pm, we could remove the vehicle from the place after unloading the liquor consignment,” said Begumpet Traffic Inspector, D Yaladri.

Motorists slip after fuel spill

Several motorists slipped and fell on the road due to a fuel leakage from a tanker near the GVK One mall in Banjara Hills here on Monday morning. They suffered minor injuries and were treated on the spot, police said. Police said fuel spilled from a moving fuel tanker in the wee hours. Motorists who were unaware of this started slipping and falling on the road. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s Disaster Response Force team, who were stationed nearby, rushed to the spot and administered first-aid to the injured.

The teams also spread sand on the road to absorb the fuel and barricaded the spots to prevent further accidents.

Traffic diversions

The Hyderabad Traffic Police have announced traffic restrictions for a period of six months in view of the construction of the elevated corridor from Jubilee Hills Road No. 45. The restrictions will be from Tuesday till November 27.

Traffic coming from Madhapur will not be allowed onto Road No.45, Jubilee Hills and will be diverted towards Road No.44 via Mahaa News Channel – Bistro Pub – Iqbalia International School – Fernandez Hospital – Road No.39/44 Junction – Left Turn to Road No.44 – Carzspa – Overhead Tank – Peddamma Temple Electricity Sub-Station – Road No.44/54 – Road No.54 – Heart Cup Coffee Shop.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.