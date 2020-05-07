Liquor worth around Rs 90 cr sold in Telangana on Wednesday

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: Sales around Rs 90 crore are believed to have been registered in the 2,200-plus liquor shops that opened across Telangana on Wednesday. The final figures were being calculated when reports last came in.

Meanwhile, more liquor stock from the depots of the Telangana State Beverages Corporation Limited (TSBCL) will be reaching the shops after owners placed indents on Wednesday evening following the brisk sales since morning.

Prohibition and Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud said sufficient stock was available at the depots as well as distilleries. Liquor and beer is supplied to shops from the 17 depots including five in erstwhile Ranga Reddy district after receiving payment from the shopkeepers.

With the rates of liquor being revised by the government, the depot managers concerned accepted the indents in the evening after updating the details online. Fresh stock is expected to reach the shops by Thursday afternoon from the depots, officials said.

