Lisa Haydon’s newborn son won’t let her take a selfie!

By | Published: 9:57 pm

Mumbai: It’s not easy for actress Lisa Haydon to take her pictures when her baby Leo is around.

Taking to Instagram, Lisa posted a video in which her newborn son is seen kicking her as she tries to take a selfie.

“Here’s a bit of reality … Selfie anyone,” she captioned the clip.

View this post on Instagram Here’s a bit of reality … Selfie anyone ? A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon) on Jun 25, 2020 at 7:34pm PDT



Netizens, of course, love her son’s cute, action-packed antics.

A user commented: “This is such a beautiful video.”

Another one wrote: “Can’t stop laughing.”

Actresses Amy Jackson, Evelyn Sharma and Nargis Fakhri too reacted to the video.

Lisa, who is known for her roles in films like “Queen” and “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”, got married to entrepreneur Dino Lalvani in 2016. The couple also has a son named Zack.