List of 2BHK houses to be released to media on Monday: Talasani

“I don’t want to respond to anyone’s allegations,” the Minister told mediapersons in a veiled reference to CLP leader Mallu Batti Vikramarka’s allegations.

By | Published: 5:23 pm 6:18 pm

Karimnagar: Minister of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, Talasani Srinivas Yadav said details of the double bedroom houses constructed in GHMC limits would be release on Monday.

The detailed list of houses would be given to the media to facilitate their visit to the locations to verify whether the houses have been constructed. “I don’t want to respond to anyone’s allegations,” the Minister told mediapersons in a veiled reference to CLP leader Mallu Batti Vikramarka’s allegations that the State government which said it had constructed one lakh houses in GHMC area, failed to show the houses.

Srinivas Yadav, who was on his way to Ramagundam, said he had kept the assurance made to the opposition in the recently-concluded Monsoon session of the State Assembly that he would take Congress leaders to see the double bedroom houses constructed in GHMC limits. “There are 111 locations. Without visiting even five or six locations, opposition leaders started their criticism for political gains,” he said, adding: “Being a responsible government, we took the opposition leaders to the localities where houses were constructed. Opposition must appreciate the efforts of the government. Instead of that, the opposition is trying to politicise the issue.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .