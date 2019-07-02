List of candidates selected for Asst Prof post on TSPSC site

By | Published: 5:52 pm

Hyderabad: A list of provisionally selected candidates for post of Assistant Professors (clinical departments) in the Directorate of Medical Education has been made available by the Telangana State Public Service Commission on its website www.tspsc.gov.in on Tuesday.

The selection was done on basis of verification of certificates followed by interviews held from June 24 to 26.

