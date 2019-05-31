List of Cabinet ministers, ministers of state with independent charge

New Delhi: Following is the list of portfolios allocated to Cabinet ministers and Ministers of State (Independent charge):
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister and also in-charge of: Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space; and All important policy issues; and All other portfolios not allocated to any Minister.
Cabinet Ministers
- Rajnath Singh: Minister of Defence.
- Amit Shah: Minister of Home Affairs.
- Nitin Jairam Gadkari : Minister of Road Transport and Highways; and Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.
- D V Sadananda Gowda: Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers.
- Nirmala Sitharaman: Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs.
- Ramvilas Paswan: Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.
- Narendra Singh Tomar: Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj.
- Ravi Shankar Prasad : Minister of Law and Justice; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology.
- Harsimrat Kaur Badal: Minister of Food Processing Industries.
- Thaawar Chand Gehlot: Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.
- Subrahmanyam Jaishankar: Minister of External Affairs.
- Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ : Minister of Human Resource Development.
- Arjun Munda: Minister of Tribal Affairs.
- Smriti Zubin Irani: Minister of Women and Child Development; and Minister of Textiles.
- Harsh Vardhan : Minister of Health and Family Welfare; Minister of Science and Technology; and Minister of Earth Sciences.
- Prakash Javadekar: Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Information and Broadcasting.
- Piyush Goyal : Minister of Railways; and Minister of Commerce and Industry.
- Dharmendra Pradhan: Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Steel.
- Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Minister of Minority Affairs.
- Pralhad Joshi : Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines.
- Mahendra Nath Pandey: Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
- Arvind Ganpat Sawant : Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise.
- Giriraj Singh : Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.
- Gajendra Singh Shekhawat: Minister of Jal Shakti.
Ministers of State (Independent Charge)
- Santosh Kumar Gangwar: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.
- Rao Inderjit Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; and Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning.
- Shripad Yesso Naik : Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH); and Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence.
- Jitendra Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;
Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space.
- Kiren Rijiju: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs.
- Prahalad Singh Patel : Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Culture; and Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Tourism.
- Raj Kumar Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Power; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
- Hardeep Singh Puri: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Civil Aviation; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
- Mansukh L. Mandaviya: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Shipping; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.