List of Cabinet ministers, ministers of state with independent charge

New Delhi: Following is the list of portfolios allocated to Cabinet ministers and Ministers of State (Independent charge):

Narendra Modi: Prime Minister and also in-charge of: Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space; and All important policy issues; and All other portfolios not allocated to any Minister.

Cabinet Ministers

Rajnath Singh: Minister of Defence. Amit Shah: Minister of Home Affairs. Nitin Jairam Gadkari : Minister of Road Transport and Highways; and Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. D V Sadananda Gowda: Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers. Nirmala Sitharaman: Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs. Ramvilas Paswan: Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. Narendra Singh Tomar: Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj. Ravi Shankar Prasad : Minister of Law and Justice; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology. Harsimrat Kaur Badal: Minister of Food Processing Industries. Thaawar Chand Gehlot: Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar: Minister of External Affairs. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ : Minister of Human Resource Development. Arjun Munda: Minister of Tribal Affairs. Smriti Zubin Irani: Minister of Women and Child Development; and Minister of Textiles. Harsh Vardhan : Minister of Health and Family Welfare; Minister of Science and Technology; and Minister of Earth Sciences. Prakash Javadekar: Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Information and Broadcasting. Piyush Goyal : Minister of Railways; and Minister of Commerce and Industry. Dharmendra Pradhan: Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Steel. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Minister of Minority Affairs. Pralhad Joshi : Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines. Mahendra Nath Pandey: Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Arvind Ganpat Sawant : Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise. Giriraj Singh : Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat: Minister of Jal Shakti.

Ministers of State (Independent Charge)

Santosh Kumar Gangwar: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Labour and Employment. Rao Inderjit Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; and Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning. Shripad Yesso Naik : Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH); and Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence. Jitendra Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;

Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space.