List of selected candidates for NTSE out

By | Published: 8:59 pm

Hyderabad: List of selected candidates for second level of National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) who have appeared for NTSE November 2019 on November 3 is available in the website http//bse.telangana.gov.in

Hall tickets and admission letters for NTSE stage II examination, which is scheduled to be held on May 10 can be downloaded from NCERT website www.ncert.nic.in in April, 2020.

As per NCERT instructions, all OBC non creamy layer candidates have to produce national/central list current OBC certificates within 10 days of the results for issuing hall tickets for NTSET stage-II. All the OBC non-creamy layer candidates are requested to submit the OBC non-creamy layer certificates on or before February 22 to the mail ID:

[email protected]

