List of vacant berths to be displayed on IRCTC website

Hyderabad: Passengers from now do not have to depend on Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTE) for allotment of vacant berths as Indian Railways has now made the reservation charts for all trains public on the IRCTC website.

To ensure greater transparency and commuter friendly services, Railways has created this facility to help passengers get information of vacant berths available in the train after the reservation chart is prepared.

The information will be made available after preparation of the first chart around four hours before the departure of the train and the second chart will be available around 30 minutes before the train leaves the originating station.

The second chart will accommodate changes based on current reservations and any cancellations made after the first chart. The new feature will be available on both -web and mobile version of the IRCTC e-ticket booking platform.

Based on the information of seat availability, passengers will be able to approach the TTE on board for ticket booking as well. The new interface gives graphical representation of the train coaches along with berth-wise accommodation status on irctc.co.in website.