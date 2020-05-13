Listen to States

Published: 12:00 am 9:06 pm

The fight against Covid-19 has also turned into a fight for economic survival of the States. While opinion among them is divided on how to ease the lockdown, there is a consensus on the need for more economic activities and the Centre’s helping hand in overcoming the unprecedented public health crisis. Given the economic distress and the fiscal pressure on the States, the government now needs to open up the economy in a calibrated manner. This should be done with a clear plan involving all the stakeholders. The States must be given full freedom and authority to declare red, orange and green zones and frame relevant rules for restrictions in the containment zones. Inter-State travel can be opened by road while suspending train travel till the situation is brought under control. Resumption of passenger train services at this juncture would lead to chaos and make the containment of the Covid-19 disease much more difficult. Since India cannot afford to keep its economy shut for a very long time, it is imperative that a smart approach, involving testing, contact tracing, isolation and treatment, is needed to flatten the virus curve. The focus should be on how to get back to normalcy with an actionable exit plan that the States can implement without any hassle. More importantly, urgent Central intervention is required to help the States tide over the storm.

States like Telangana are perfectly justified in seeking relaxation of norms under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act (FRBM) under which they cannot borrow loans beyond 3% of the gross state domestic product. This limit must be raised to at least 5% to enable them to source fresh loans to reboot the economy. It does not entail any additional financial burden on the Union government. Any further delay on this count will be hard to justify in this hour of crisis. The Centre may have justified the invocation of the Disaster Management Act (DMA), 2005, to impose and maintain the lockdown on the ground that it provides an institutional framework to legitimise a centralised, command-and-control approach to Covid-19 management. However, during the implementation of lockdown guidelines, there were glaring gaps in the inter-State coordination and supply chain management. In some cases, administrative diktats under DMA from the Union Home Ministry ended up further exacerbating problems at the ground level. Instead of blanket imposition of its decisions across the country, the Centre must leave the issue of management of lockdown and its aftermath entirely to the discretion of the States. Since both law and order and public health are included in the State List, they should have the freedom to take appropriate decisions in tune with local conditions.

