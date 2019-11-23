Listen to the Musical ‘Legends’ in Hyderabad

By | Published: 7:50 pm

Music is one language that all the human beings on earth can understand, irrespective of their origin, religion, caste and culture. Indian music has always been a boon to the music industry with a mixture of many different styles and genres.

When we think of the legends of Indian music, three names that pop out on the major list shall be those of KJ Yesudas, SP Balasubrahmanyam and KS Chitra.

Continuing their musical journey in the fourth decade, they have mesmerised countless number of people with their music and will continue to do it forever. Such legends are coming live to immerse us in a musical evening at Hyderabad. There wouldn’t be a better name to address to this evening than “Legends”!

Let’s gear up to meet these legends live at LB Stadium on the November 30 (Saturday). Tickets are exclusively available on BookMyShow live and they have started their journey into live events along with Eleven point two, and Strarts this time.

Do grab your tickets, before they are sold out, on BookMyShow and dive into the musical evening!

