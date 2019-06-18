By | Published: 4:05 pm

Language-savvy parents are not only more likely to have children with higher reading scores, but are also more attentive when kids read out loud to them, according to a study by researchers from Concordia University in Canada. Parents who understand language complexity — known as reading-related knowledge — are able to spot the difficulties and explain them, researchers said.

They also tend to pass on those skills when they listen to their children read, which in turn helps reading development.The study, published in the Journal of Research in Reading, involved 70 sets of six and seven year old children and their parents. The children were administered reading tests and were then provided with reading material at a level just above their performance level. This extra difficulty was intentional, as it provided opportunities for the parents to step in and lend a hand.The sessions were videotaped, transcribed and coded for evidence of parents’ verbal and non-verbal feedback.

“The first was commenting on how the child was doing, the second was measuring how the parent responded when the child hesitated or made a mistake,” said lead researcher Aviva Segal.The results confirmed that parents with higher reading-related knowledge offered more praise and less criticism to their children than those with lower reading-related knowledge.