Literary awards in various categories announced

By | Published: 7:24 pm

A group of Malayali writers and authors formed the “Aa” platform to give away awards to literary figures. The Aksharothsovam 2019 awards have just been announced and a list of people who won the awards this year has been released.

In the ‘Story’ category, Unnikrishnan Athaapur, Sukesh Varppooru and Ramesh Thokkekkara won the awards while Uma Vinod, Hisham Ahmed and Sharika AP have bagged the awards under ‘Poetry’.

The ‘Playwright’ awards went to Rajeev Nair, CK Rimju and Devayani Balan. Also, Hyderabad artistes such as CG Chandra Mohan, Kalasri Ramakrishnan, Dr Mohan Kumar, Methala Gopalan, Devi Balan and Lissy Alex were felicitated at an event held on August 25.

