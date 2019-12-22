Literature 2019: Where Horror, Hope, History Rhyme

By | Pramod K Nayar | Published: 12:45 am

The year 2019’s premier fiction can be quickly sorted into a short inventory. Climate-change, the future of machines and humans now in kinship, the triad of gender-race-sexuality, dystopias with their technologies and oppressive social orders – these are some of the themes that authors invested in. Some have revisited history, and explored its horrific dark corners as well.

Among the big, interesting and celebrity works in 2019 – besides Rushdie’s Quichotte – are Stephen King’s thriller The Institute, Margaret Atwood’s dystopian The Testaments, Ian McEwan’s futuristic Machines Like Me, Keum Suk Gendry-Kim’s graphic novel on comfort women, Grass, Emma Donoghue’s slow mapping of an emergent ‘family’, Akin, Jeanette Winterson’s retelling of Mary Shelley’s 1819 thriller in Frankisstein and Elif Shafak’s poignant examination of the last moments of a dying woman, 10 Minutes 38 Seconds in this Strange World.

In an entirely different key from the above, to which I shall turn in a minute, Cynan Jones’ Stillicide (it is a real word, it means water dripping) is about a feature Indian cities will recognise: the absence of water. The solution in London? Tow an iceberg into the city, and run water-trains. Except that the former requires chopping up the city to clear the way for the iceberg, and the latter is open to snipers and terrorists. An instance of cli-fi (climate-change fiction), Jones’ minimalist prose makes you impatient (‘when-will-something-happen?’) and yet is a one-of-a-kind novel that manages to communicate an urgency about the future monstrous.

Centered On Children

Gifted children kidnapped for their various powers by a secret organisation is the subject of the latest thriller from the ‘monarch of the macabre’, Stephen King. As Luke Ellis and the other imprisoned children are tortured, medicated and ‘trained’ to amplify their powers, an ex-cop arrives in a small town elsewhere. Luke escapes and stumbles, literally, into the same town. From here begins the campaign, led by Luke and Tim, to rescue the other children in the Institute. The effort will result in a large body count, and the telepathic connections between the children. King’s tale foregrounds, as many recent novels do, the child-as-victim. The novel picks up in the second half, and inverts the traditional school story. The children attract our attention and sympathy as they are waterboarded, bullied and deceived by adults. Growing-up tales never got as frightening as in King’s hands (one recalls It, Firestarter, and other novels).

If King shows us how children do in a techno-dystopian world, some children serve, at least symbolically, as the hope of the nation in Booker-winning, The Testaments, the three-decades-late sequel to the dystopian classic, The Handmaid’s Tale [HT]. One of the Aunts, Lydia, pens the story of Gilead’s descent into chaos as rebellions make their appearance. While we see how the Aunts are ‘made’, we also see how a totalitarian regime, which seeks primarily to control the women and procreation, begins to totter precisely because of excessive power. Offred’s daughters, Agnes and Daisy, form the centrepiece.

And, in the information age, Atwood proposes that information about the ‘truth’ in Gilead, smuggled out to Canada by Agnes and Nicole/Daisy, will cause the collapse of Gilead. TT foregrounds families – displaced, fractured, foster – and socially created affiliations and sisterhoods, and touches on the power-plays and dynamics within these. HT was a nightmare, TT is the nightmare ending with daylight creeping over the horizon. If HT is ranked alongside the works of Octavia Butler – the queen of dystopian fiction – TT is a tepid sequel.

Thinking Paths

Emma Donoghue’s slow, reflective Akin also ponders upon the nature of the family, but in a wholly different key. When Noah, a 79-year old retired academic is suddenly cast in the role of in loco parentis to Michael, the son of his nephew, he understandably baulks at the job. Noah, who has never had children, is still mourning his dead wife, Joan. He talks to Joan – not in a madman kind of way – and she is in his head. She ‘discusses’ the consequences of his new role with him, especially since both (the dead Joan and Noah) are aware that Michael is the son of Victor, who peddled drugs and died of an overdose. Added to this mix is the chance discovery of a set of photographs from war-time France, and Noah is faced with the possibility that his mother, who hailed from Nice, was either a Resistance heroine or a Nazi collaborator.

Noah and Michael’s trip to Nice becomes that cliched journey of discovery for both. As Noah copes with Michael’s gadget fixation, generational rudeness and near-solipsism, Michael negotiates the old man’s habits and quirks. Donoghue sets us thinking along several lines: Is kinship founded solely on blood-relations? What if, in the course of tracing a family tree, one comes across a war-criminal or a drug peddler? How do generations connect? Is Noah saving Michael, or is it the other way round?

Generational connects and disconnects also concern Bernardine Evaristo in the Booker-winning, Girl, Woman, Other. Interconnected stories, and lives, are not a new narrative method. But Evaristo uses the method to show us how race and gender operate in different people’s lives. Amma, the passionate, socialist lesbian dramatist deals with her daughter, Yazz, who seeks to understand, on her own terms, both race and sexuality, and is often at odds with her mother – herself an icon – on these matters.

Clare, a socially empowered businesswoman who works in finance and Winsome are women who battle petty sexism in and outside families, careers, relationships, and live to tell the tale. Evaristo’s subtle exploration of relationships – heterosexual, lesbian, ‘open’, marital – is rendered more entertaining and, simultaneously, thoughtful through her technique of giving a unique voice to each character. Shirley, a teacher, and Amma, Yazz and Clare, are all singular individuals, and Evaristo gives them each a narrative intensity so that we get to know them. Changing social norms about relationships, across races and classes, are also brought home to us. And, we find, petty jealousy, inequality and the desire to control the other, is not typical of any race or gender.

Human Relations

If Evaristo explored the nature of relationships within racial, class and ethnic formations, the 21st century has also offered us instances of kinship and social relations between species (Kazuo Ishiguro’s Never Let Me Go and dozens of Hollywood films instantiate this). Ian McEwan’s Machines Like Me set in 1982, the year of Blade Runner, but clearly fast-forwarded in McEwan’s alternative history where Argentina has won the Falklands war, Alan Turing is alive and humanoid robots (‘a manufactured human with plausible intelligence and looks, believable motion and shifts of expression’) are the rage.

McEwan sets the sci-fi scenario within the context of human relations. So Charlie’s humanoid Adam falls in love with Charlie’s girlfriend Miranda, complicating their lives no end. As Adam, programmed with much higher intelligence and infinite sources of information, discovers a horrific secret about Miranda, his ‘fit’ into the family begins to unravel. Charlie, who begins to see Adam as a threat to his sexual conquest of Miranda, and his masculinity, discovers to his surprise that the humanoid Adams and Eves (one of whom is, for inexplicable and yet understandable reasons, in Riyadh) are also suffering. If robots and AIs like Adam can emote and experience suffering, then what makes the human, human or humane?

The question of the human and the nature of identity – often predetermined by the social order, especially for women – has been Jeanette Winterson’s concern since Oranges are Not the Only Fruit. In Winterson’s Frankisstein, Victor Stein, the high-profile scientist, argues that humanity is not the best possible outcome of evolution, and is busy trying to make Moravec’s dream of converting humans into uploadable/downloadable data come true. This data, he hopes, will then be downloadable into any object, from minerals to machines.

Dr Ry Shelley, a transgender medic supplies Dr Stein with the necessary body parts for his work. Their affair, energised by some nuclear-explosion type sex, which although exciting and enthralling (as Ry puts it), is not calculated to ensure a sense of safety (Ry’s admission, again). Dangerous liaisons also constitute a parallel narrative here: set in the 19th century, with Percy Shelley, Mary Shelley and Claire. How Mary contributes to Shelley’s thinking is a fascinating subplot.

Winterson is also concerned with not just the future of humanity but with the future of human relations, the social order and interspecies relations when machines, fabricated (synthetic) human bodies and other life forms come together in new and symbiotic alignments. More than anything else, here as in her previous works, she is questioning the nature of human identity itself. In Stein’s words, a day may come when ‘there will not be a division between head and heart, between what I feel and what I think’.

Women’s Perspectives

In Gendry-Kim’s Grass, a Korean family, in sheer poverty, has sold their daughter, Ok-sun (a real-life comfort woman during the war), into bonded labour. From there, she finds herself sold, bought and kidnapped into becoming a comfort woman for Jap soldiers. The sisterhood of comfort women that Gendry-Kim presents, although temporary and powerless to change anything, is the nearest many of the women come to having a family.

As Ok-sun narrates her story, the symbolism Gendry-Kim employs – heavy black panels with no images or texts, shadows that bleed across the page and sometimes generate a sense of claustrophobia – intensifies the suffering being transmitted to us. In sharp contrast to dystopias (Atwood’s would be an example) set in the future where the women are reduced to slaves, Gendry-Kim reappraises a moment in ‘real’ history where such slavery was commonplace. A disquieting read – though it could have done with considerable editing – Grass cashes in on the graphic novel/memoir boom.

Broadly in line with the linked theme of gender, family and society, Elif Shafak’s 10 Minutes 38 Seconds in this Strange World is an account of a dying woman’s last few moments of consciousness. As ‘Tequila Leila’, a prostitute’ lies dying in a rubbish dump somewhere in Istanbul, her life literally flashes before her mind’s eye, and that life is not a particularly happy one.

Growing up in a fairly prosperous household, Leila discovers proscriptions and restrictions on the girl child, but also the horrors perpetrated upon women. Arriving in Istanbul, Leila finds five friends, each a tragic tale, social outcast and a victim of some sort. These friends, on Leila’s death, exhume her body, and ensure that she is interred where she wished to be. While the themes are all in place, somehow Shafak does not seem to quite communicate them well. The exhumation scene, the best in the novel, had so much more potential than the tragic-comedy Shafak renders it (not unlike Rushdie’s gimmicks).

In some of these, ‘hope and history rhyme’ with horror, as the suffering of World War II’s comfort women speak with victims of patriarchal social norms, totalitarianism and the contemporary world. In others, authors foresee a future, which extend the intolerances of the past and present eras, targeted at different species, people and identities.

Shafak, McEwan, Atwood do not simply describe our times: they make pronouncements, diagnoses, prognostications. These texts are serious reflections on residual and emergent prejudices, and inextricably contextualised in our xenophobia, jingoism and erosion of democracies around the world, yet affirm that humanity is still worth fighting for.

Reading them alongside Amartya Sen, Arjun Appadurai or Martha Nussbaum, they confirm that listening to multiple voices, paying attention to nuances rather than being swayed by rhetoric, can happen when we read Literature and must happen if we believe in a democracy. For as the philosopher reminds us, ‘no Literature without democracy, no democracy without Literature’.

(The author is Professor, Department of English, University of Hyderabad)