Littered Gymkhana ground in Hyderabad irks former cricketers

By | Published: 12:48 am

Hyderabad: Former cricketers were in for a surprise when they trooped in for their morning walk at Gymkhana ground on Monday. The ground was literally littered with water bottles, empty tea cups etc. much to the annoyance of the cricketers.

This was the scene after the conclusion of the Guru Nanak cricket tournament that was played on Saturday and Sunday.

“This is not the way to treat a ground. It is terrible. The dust bins are at arm’s length and these ‘cricketers’ threw the bottles here and there,” said John Manoj, vice president of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). Manoj said henceforth they will make it a point to put it in the terms and conditions clause that if the ground is made dirty, the party concerned will be fined Rs 10,000.

The former first class cricketers, led by Vijay Mohan Raj and Noel David, took the pains to clean the ground. “Cricket is all about discipline. We have to keep the ground clean,’’ said Mohan Raj. Former Ranji off spinner Kanwaljit Singh said it was unpardonable. “It is quite embarrassing. We can’t misuse the ground,’’ said Kanwaljit, who was director of Hyderabad Cricket Academy of Excellence in the past, ensuring a litter-free ground.

