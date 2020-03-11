“Little teacher-Little leader” will better SSC results, says Bharati Hollikeri

By | Published: 12:25 am

Collector Bharati Hollikeri is leaving her mark on administration and is striving to simplify it. She is taking a slew of steps to improve performance of various departments such as health, education, etc., and to expedite developmental activities. She launched crusade against the menace of plastic and set an example to farmers by taking up organic farming in piece of land located around her camp office.

In an exclusive interview to Telangana Today, the 2010 batch IAS officer elaborated her efforts to better administration and to effectively implement government schemes. She explained her plans to develop the district in many fronts. She dwelled on measures being taken for creating infrastructure in rural and urban parts.

TT: Soon after assuming charges, you redefined the weekly grievance redressal programme Prajavani in mandal centres instead of district headquarters. What is the outcome of the move?

Collector: The desired results are yet to be seen. Grievances of the public are being addressed better than the past. Special officers deputed to every mandal are monitoring the status of the grievances. Performance of mandal-level officials is being improved. Maintenance of files and offices is also being bettered.

TT: Many departments are facing staff crunch, affecting the administration. Measures to overcome this problem?

Collector: True. Since its new district and there are several teething problems. However, the challenge is being addressed. It takes time to fill up vacancies lying vacant in the departments. For instance, Panchayat Raj department has now equipped with sufficient staffers. Municipality will have sufficient employees as the government plans to recruit workforce soon.

TT: Medical and health department seems to be undergoing remarkable transformation, despite of certain deficiencies. How could you achieve this?

Collector: The capacity of district headquarters hospital is 100 beds. Still, we are taking care of over 200 patients belonging to not only Mancherial, but also neighboring Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Maharashtra, with the help of existing staffers. The quantum of deliveries is being raised per day. Antenatal care checkups have gone up, while referral cases have been reduced. Performance of doctors is monitored every day.

TT: What are steps being taken for improving pass percentage of students belonging to Class X in the district which fared poor in the results?

Collector: We introduced the initiative, Little teacher-Little leader, for enhancing the percentage. The district won SKOCH Award, the highest civilian honour in the country conferred by an independent organization, for implementing the concept. We are aiming at qualitative change in the academic performance of pupils, in place of numbers. We are not interested in numbers.

We are ensuring that all students pass examinations without indulging in malpractices. As per my personal opinion, life is a biggest examination, not the examination of Class X. Due to adoption of the concept, the students who were performing below average are now able to raise their show. Hopefully, the district will register more CGPAs than the past.

TT: What is the progress of works relating to Mission Bhagiratha? When are urban and rural parts going to be provided with drinking water through the first-of its kind scheme?

Collector: The works of the scheme are being executed at desired pace. Safe and purified drinking water is being supplied to 279 habitations out of the total 331 belonging to Mancherial and Chennur Assembly constituencies through Sripada Yellampalli project. A hundred-day action plan was set for accomplishing the target.

Tendering process of works relating to Urban Mission Bhagiratha is under progress. Mancherial, Bellampalli and Mandamarri towns will have seamless drinking water once the works are completed. The works were suspended as previous executing agency could not meet deadlines.

TT: You have laid a special focus on sanitation. You are touring rural and urban parts alike for creating awareness among the public. Tell us your efforts to raise cleanliness further?

Collector: Fines were imposed against business establishments for using plastic carry bags. Understanding of the people over cleanliness is being raised. It’s only the beginning. Our target is to introduce cluster-level approach, where we will material recovery and dry resource centre facilities everywhere. Orders were placed for buying around 200 auto-rickshaws for lifting waste in towns. Tractors and trolleys are being purchased for this purpose in villages.

TT: What was the impact of Palle Pragati and Pattana Pragati programmes taken up recently?

Collector: Major challenges being faced urban and rural local bodies have been identified, besides finding out their requirements for forthcoming five years. We are planning to complete presenting budget of all municipalities by March 15 or 20th. Guidelines for spending funds are clearly laid in the new Municipal Act. Cleanliness of towns and villages is now maintained properly following the two initiatives.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter