‘Little Women’ director ‘sad’ at awards snub of female filmmakers 

By | Published: 4:30 pm

Top Hollywood woman director Greta Gerwig said she was “disappointed” that she had been snubbed by the Golden Globes, with the producer of her hit film “Little Women” blaming the “unconscious bias” of male movie critics. With the awards from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association about to kick off the Oscar season on Sunday, Gerwig said she had been saddened to have been “bumped out” of the best director race.

However, her adaptation of the much-loved novel by Louisa May Alcott won nods for best actress for its lead Saoirse Ronan and best music for French composer Alexandre Desplat. “Of course, I’m disappointed. I love the film that we made and of course it’s lovely to be honoured,” said Gerwig, one of only five women ever to be nominated for a best director Oscar for her last film, “Lady Bird”. But the fact “Little Women” was completely ignored by the Screen Actors Guild awards has caused consternation among some in Hollywood.

With the voters who chose the best films of the year overwhelming men, New York Times critic Janet Maslin tweeted her shock at the “active hostility about ‘Little Women’ from men I know, love and respect.” Producer Amy Pascal echoed her uneasiness in an interview where she said women outnumbered men two to one at the screenings laid on for Academy members in the run up to the Oscar nominations.”It’s a completely unconscious bias. I don’t think it’s anything like a malicious rejection,” she said. However, “I don’t think that [men] came to the screenings in droves, let me put it that way,” Pascal added.

Gerwig, 36, said that “there are so many beautiful films made by women this year, and so many worthy films… I want to give them a bunch of statues.” She said there had been progress for women directors, but “it’s still dreadful”. “I think in the past couple of years it’s got better. I think people have been more willing to take this risk of taking a chance on different voices, and different authors, writers and directors.”