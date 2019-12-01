Live it up with your gang at Sunday Chills carnival

By | Published: 4:39 pm

Sunday Chills, a day-long carnival presenting fun, music, entertainment and food will be held at Om Convention, Narsingi on December 8.

The event organisers promise to enough activities to make the carnival a chilled out Sunday to be cherished with family and friends. Shop, laugh, eat or just be inspired by the talented artistes and entrepreneurs who come together to showcase their uniqueness to the people. There will be never-ending range of activities with something for everyone at Sunday Chills, the organisers say.

Sunny Sahay from Inspired Reach and organiser of Sunday Chills, describes the event as a unique concept, where in people can spend time with family and friends in a soothing ambience. “People can come in with their pets,” he says.

The live performances for the day include performances by Aawaaz the Sufi Rock band from Delhi, The Traffic Jam, a Rock band from North East, The Blue Soul Sufi band and Adrenolics, a Carnatic music band from the city.

