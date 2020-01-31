Live music scene in India has changed, says Salim

By | Published: 6:09 pm

“Live concerts and playback music are both dependent on each other,” feels music composer Salim Merchant, who along with Sulaiman Merchant have scored more than 100 films and have enthralled audiences across the world with their live concerts. The duo will next be performing at the 13th edition of the music festival Sulafest, to be held at Sula Vineyards, Nashik on February 1-2.

Salim gets sharing more about the festival, the current scene of live music in India and his upcoming projects. Excerpts:

What can the audience expect from this edition of Sulafest?

Audiences will get a mix of both independent and film music. And we are also going to feature some really amazing artistes apart from myself singing. We will be having Raj Pandit, Sukriti Kakar among others on stage.

How do you think the live music scene in India has changed over the years?

It has changed tremendously. I think music has become more of a live experience because today an audience listens to music on so many different apps. There is no limitation on how you can listen to music. There are so many radio stations continually playing music, but the true joy of experiencing music is having life experience.

What do you prefer — live concerts or playback?

They both have their own importance. You know one is incomplete without the other. If we don’t make songs in the studio, people will never be able to experience your music and you’ll not be able to perform them live. When you perform them live, your music gives you the inspiration, the joy, the happiness and it gives you the boost to go back to the studio and make new music. They both are equally important and they both are kind of dependent on each other.

What are your upcoming projects?

We have worked on an English movie called “Desert Dolphin” which will be releasing soon this year. But the biggest thing that I’ve done so far and it will release this year is our forthcoming album called “Bhoomi 2020”.