Live up to the chair in 2020

By | Published: 26th Dec 2019 12:15 am

As 2019, the last teen year of the 21st century is all set to down its curtains; it is time for the nation to recapitulate the past mistakes and set about framing resolutions for the new year of 2020, so that the lessons of the past 12 months would usher in not just another year but truthful modalities and fruitful realities. It is a matter of intrigue as to what would be the most inspiring resolution — economic upsurge or digital vibrancy or space challenge or anything else?

Of all, as I presume, the one which is of utmost criticality as the current times indicate, especially for the political bosses who decide the course of the nation, ought to be the respect and loyalty they have to show to the chair, they are seated in. Yes, the chair … the seat of promises, the seat of benevolence, the seat of kindness, the seat of judgement and the seat of power! Being respectful to and worthy of the chair itself helps them succeed in formulating as well as implementing apt policy decisions for the overall betterment of the nation.

A Chairy Tale

The context reminds me of a 1957 Canadian animated short film titled ‘A Chairy Tale’ in which the co-director Claude Jutra himself portrayed the role of the protagonist. And the other character is a chair, animated; on which the protagonist carrying a book in his hands makes all-out attempts initially to sit but to no avail.

As he tries to grab the chair so that he can sit and read his book, it refuses to let him sit on it and moves away from him. He ponders on various tricks to resolve the conflict with the unrelenting chair and ultimately realises that it expects respect and loyalty from him. He immediately bows his head to the chair in a symbolic gesture of willingness to abide by the rules of the chair and it gladly lets him sit on it.

The theme of the film is self-explanatory and can be interpreted as that of inevitability and requirement on the part of the sitter to live up to the ideals, which the seat of power embodies. Violations, if any, will render him or her unfit, whosoever is to occupy it.

Disgraceful lot

A prudent proverb of an old literary poetic marvel Sumati Satakam aptly illustrates how an undeserving dog, when placed on the throne of reign, pollutes the seat of governance with its usual rude mannerisms. The present world is not devoid of such disgraceful lot, who cause injustice to their positions by their sheer disregard to the sanctity associated therewith.

An ancient Indian legend recounts how the seat of Vikramaditya disappeared when an unworthy ruler ventured to step up. After the death of Vikramaditya, the righteous king of Ujjain; his fort gradually turned into ruins and his majestic throne got covered with mud and grass, looking like a small mound. The whole area became a grazing land where the shepherds used to bring their animals to feed. One day, a shepherd boy sat on the mound saying that he would act as a judge. He began settling disputes among other boys with caution and wisdom. As long as the boy sat on the mound, he behaved so differently and became as naive as before once he climbed down. The villagers in the nearby places also brought their litigations, which the boy disposed of so justly.

Slowly, the news reached the royal palace and the king got the matter confirmed by his ministers. As ordered by the king, the mound was dug up and there was the seat of Vikramaditya, a marble throne, which was brought to the palace. So eager was the king that as he was about to sit on it, an oracle warned him to not do so because he was not as righteous as the shepherd boy. The king felt guilty since his intentions and deeds were not pure. And in moments, the marble slab flew away, vanishing into the sky.

Power Must Not Corrupt

The satirical film of the mid-seventies, ‘Kissa Kursi Ka’ was a political spoof, showcasing the alleged excesses, purportedly committed by some bigwigs in politics. The authority they held was reportedly abused to such an extent that power became an instrument of corrupt practices. The 19th century English historian Lord Acton was quite popular for his famous quote — ‘Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely.’

Divergently, the 1962 Nobel Prize-winning American writer John Steinbeck meant it as, ‘Power does not corrupt. Fear corrupts … perhaps the fear of loss of power.’ In a similar vein, the Myanmarese Peace Nobelist Aung Suu Kyi felt, ‘…. it is not power that corrupts but fear.’ Here what the triad inferred from their respective perspectives is that the chair, in fact, means power and the fear of loss of chair sets the wheel of corruptibility into motion.

Therefore, the chair of power demands from its occupant the righteous character, loyalty to the oaths and most importantly the commitment to public trust. It exposes in no time the nature of a sitter.

It is pertinent to mention that an American orator and writer, Robert Ingersoll, while delivering his speech on an occasion in 1883, said about President Abraham Lincoln, ‘It is the glory of Lincoln that having absolute power, he never abused it, except on the side of mercy. If you wish to know what a man really is; give him power’. How true!

Lincoln, who was rated as the best US President of all till date, was a perfectly honest man. Because, when he had power, he used it in compassion but never for even slightest abuse of authority. And that would, by all means, stand out as the most appropriate resolution for 2020 that any politician in high office must adopt and enforce without fail.

(The author is former DG Cyber Crimes, Bhopal)

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .