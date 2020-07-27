Live wildlife walk to mark Tiger Day

By | Published: 11:42 pm

Hyderabad: The Mahavir Harina Vanasthali National Park, on the occasion of International Tiger Day on July 29, is conducting a webinar and live wildlife experience at the Nehru Zoological Park.

The programme is being conducted in association with Animal Warriors Conservation Society. The webinar will commence at 11 am with introductory remarks from Chief Conservator of Forests, Ranga Reddy circle, Sunita M Bhagwat. This will be followed with Additional PCCF and Field Director Amrabad Tiger Reserve AK Sinha’s session on ‘Global and National Perspective of Tiger Conservation’. A Shankaran, OSD, Wildlife, Telangana Aranya Bhavan will speak on ‘Impact of habitat management on tiger and its prey population in Tiger reserves of Telangana’.

A live wildlife walk in the Nehru Zoological Park will also be aired from 2 pm on the Mahavir Harina Vanasthali park’s Facebook page (http://www.facebook.com/mahavirharinavanasthali) while further information is available on 9315237005 and 8019983083.

