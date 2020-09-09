Lived up to expectations of people: Puvvada

Says he has put development in Khammam on fast track

By | Published: 12:02 am 11:00 pm

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, who completed a year in office on Tuesday, believes he has put development in the district on the fast track and the propitious start would facilitate the progress in the years to come.

‘Soon after I took oath as Minister on September 8, 2019, I promised the people of erstwhile Khammam that I would take the district to the top spot in the State. And I believe I have lived up to the expectations of the people, party and the government’, he asserted.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Ajay Kumar said with the support extended by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and IT and MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao, he was able to deliver on the promises made to the people in terms of infrastructure improvement and development.

Rs 10,000 crore works under progress

“At present, development works worth Rs 10,000 crore are under progress in Khammam. Works related to IT Hub, RoB at Damsalapuram, high tech RTC bus stand and Gollapadu channel modernisation are at different stages of progress and they all will be completed by Dasara,” he said.

Under Chief Minister’s Special Assurances Rs 200 crores sanctioned. Mission Bhagiratha works underway with an expenditure of Rs 200 crore in Khammam city. Lakaram tank bund and mini tank bund and central lighting added another feather to the city’s glory.

Stating that Khammam had topped the State in Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi as well as in paddy and maize procurement in the Yasangi season, the Minister, listing out achievements, said the government’s flagship programme – 2BHK houses – was on the fast track.

Sitamma Sagar gets environment & forest clearance

On the irrigation front, the district was making rapid strides. Sitamma Sagar project, which aims at lifting 70 tmc water from Godavari river for 90 days at Dummugudem in Kothagudem district has been given environment and forest clearance. “Land acquisition process is in final stages and will be completed in a couple of months paving the day for the foundation stone laying by the Chief Minister,” Ajay Kumar said.

Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project package-III works completed and dry run of pumps may take place by the end of March. Work tenders for the project’s nine to sixteen packages underway, he said.

Majority RTA services goes online

Utmost importance is being given to ensure transparency. As many as 37 services are made available online to avoid middlemen and to fulfil the needs of the end user. Fancy registration numbers allotment is also done online to prevent outside influence.

The innovative initiative of RTC cargo services proved remunerative and the TSRTC is earning Rs 30 crore per month with the daily income of about Rs 10 lakh. Priority is given to job security of employees and financial well being of the corporation, Minister Ajay Kumar explained.

Challenging year

“It’s been a challenging year for me. And every challenge made me rise to the occasion to prove myself. I believe I have discharged my duties fulfilling the trust the Chief Minister placed in me,” he said, encapsulating his one year’s experience as a Minister.

“Soon after swearing in as the Transport Minister, I had to face the RTC strike, which ended on a good note. I was able to steer the TRS party towards sweeping victory in municipal elections, PACS and DCC Bank polls thus strengthening the party at grassroots level”, he noted.

The outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic has put pressure on the entire administration. ‘Yet every step is taken for testing and treatment of Covid patients. I virtually lived in Covid, visiting containment zones and Covid wards regularly’.

On an average, 2,500 RAT tests in Khammam and 2000 tests in Kothagudem are being conducted daily. Advanced life support ambulances launched along with mobile testing labs, he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .