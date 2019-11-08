Livelihood training for former women scavengers in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) organised an exposure-cum-training programme on rural livelihoods for women who have left manual scavenging with the help of Janjagriti Aawahan Bahuuddeshiya Samiti, Nagpur, Maharashtra.

A total of 17 women from Nagpur along with their community leaders were imparted with livelihood training and were exposed to a range of livelihood diversification opportunities available at Rural Technology Park of NIRDPR. The training was also aimed at enabling them to choose the entrepreneurship venture of their choice.

“Women involved in scavenging must be trained in different livelihood skills keeping in view the availability of the market demand,” Dr Lakhan Singh, Course Director, Centre for Human Resource Development (CHRD), NIRDPR.

Director General, NIRDPR, Dr WR Reddy, who inaugurated the training programme, highlighted three major issues that required urgent focus to eliminate manual scavenging.

“First, we need to dignify the work of cleanliness/sanitation by bringing technologies and mechanisation. Second the remuneration part should be decent and on par with other works, and third the youth of this community should be linked with different skilling programme of the government,” he said.

