Lives of Chenchus see no change

Mahabubnagar: Living conditions of indigenous people belonging to Chenchu tribe, whose ancestors migrated from forest in search of better livelihood, have not been able to see any change even after passage of a century.

The living conditions of 25 Chenchu families, living in Chenchu Colony in Nainonipally of Hanwada mandal, speak of how marginalised they have become in pursuit of a better future.

Though Chenchus do not remember when their forefathers migrated to the mandal, which is about 15 km from Mahabubnagar town, the elderly said they used to live in shacks on a hillock close to the village. Over thirty years ago, small matchbox-style houses were constructed for them by the then Congress government when Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister. Till today, they are living under the porous roofs, spending sleepless nights during monsoons when their muddy floors are inundated with rainwater.

Gas stoves still a dream

Walls and ceilings in some of the houses have turned black due to the usage of traditional firewood stoves, which is still the main source of cooking in 20 families in the colony. The families are not being able to afford Rs 3,500 for the subsidised gas cylinders being given to other communities as part of the Centre’s scheme to replace traditional stoves with gas stoves across the country.

Finally get access to toilets, drinking water

Thanks to Swachh Bharat Mission and Mission Bhagiratha, toilets are being constructed in every household and a drinking water tap has already been installed in every household, taking the burden of fetching water in pots from government borewells and tanks off their heads.

However, livelihood has been the biggest challenge they have been facing since long.

Traditionally, the tribe of forest dwellers has been primarily living by hunting and cultivating crops which used to be consumed within the community. Food was never a problem for them. However, after the tribe migrated to these smaller towns, they have become daily-wage labourers.

“I used to go with my husband and several others to work as a contract labourer. Last time, they did not pay me for four months. After my husband met with an accident at work, I had to be a homemaker. Today, my husband also dominates me saying he is the one who is earning,” said Bomras Radha (22), mother of two children, who are both hearing impaired and are out-of-school. No school admitted her elder son Ganesh (10) because he was marked as mentally challenged in his disability certificate, though he is not.

NREGS works

Chenchus are being covered under NREGS works with one job card holder in a family getting 100 days of work, but the remuneration they are getting is not sufficient to meet their needs, they say. They mostly depend on hunting small animals such as rabbits to sell them in local markets.

“We used to dig near irrigation tanks and in forest area for ‘Chenchu Gaddalu’ and lotus leaves and sell them in Mahabubnagar. But with wild boars digging and eating them, we are not able to sell anything,” said Bomras Radhamma (65). ‘Chenchu Gaddalu’ is the local name for sweet potatoes.

No support to students

There are some youngsters who completed SSC with much difficulty from this colony. However, with no encouragement from ITDA and with no source for any self-employment, even little-educated youth are also migrating to faraway places for work.

Contract labour

They take anywhere between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000 for a couple as an advance from contract labour mafia who exploit these labourers by even deducting their food expenses from the already meagre wages they are paid, if at all. The labourers return home empty-handed after sweating themselves for several months in canal and other works.

Graveyard occupied

Just because they are physically living in an own house doesn’t mean they are having pattas. The Chenchus are so innocent that even after 30 years, the then village sarpanch/contractor, who built houses for them under the Centre’s scheme, had withheld their pattas with himself.

One acre graveyard was also given to the Chenchus by a landlord back then, but that too was occupied and houses were built on the graves of Chenchus by people from the village’s dominant castes.

“In the little graveyard space left, every time a person dies, we have to dig out an already buried skeleton, make space for another body and then bury them both again. We do this time and again,” said Radha, speaking with ‘Telangana Today.’

Forest land

Around 70 families of Chenchus from Hanwada and Gandid mandals have been representing to the district administration for the past year or so, to let them cultivate in 40 acres of forest land on the outskirts of the village, but the Forest Department officers are not letting them do so.

On December 27, 2005, Buduru Srinivas, member of National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, had written to E Ravindra Babu, the then Project Officer, Integrated Tribal development Agency (Chenchus), Sunnipeta, Srisailam, Kurnool district, to address several issues related to the welfare and the rights of Chenchus.

Till today, at least the Chenchus of Nainonipally have not harvested the fruits of development as promised to them.

Rights of Chencus

“As enshrined in the Forest Rights Act of 2006, 2 to 10 acres of agricultural land is supposed to be given to every Chenchu on attainment of 18 years of age. Every Chenchu family should be given a house with all basic facilities. There are 13 exclusive rights in the Act, which the Chenchu can claim if they had enjoyed those rights for three generations. All they have to do is hold a gram sabha in their colony and pass a resolution with their demand of rights and the administration shall grant them and ensure they are implemented,” said Dr D Ramkishan, president, Chenchu Lokam, when asked to comment.