Living it up at the night market

By | Published: 8:09 pm

Food, music , and shopping till 12 am — a combination so hard to resist by anyone. And Hyderabadis could call themselves lucky when ‘SteppinOut Night Market’ came out with its fourth edition, bringing together a wide range of food and designer stalls, spread across the beautiful lawns of Taj Krishna.

‘The SteppinOut Night Market’ is a unique concept which offers you a wide range of delicious food and drinks, creatively curated luxury designer stalls, flea products, and tons of entertainment. With colourful bunting flags and string lights all over the place and music that uplift the spirits, the ambience and the décor of the flea market was very captivating.

After the success of their previous night market events held in Bengaluru and Hyderabad last year, they are back this summer with 70 of the best designer, festive stalls and restaurants from across the city. The visitors had a lot of food options, with delicious munchies put together by some of the highly-skilled chefs in the city. Made with fresh ingredients and expert techniques, the aroma was surely exquisite.

Apart from food, there were stalls selling clothes, accessories, bags and shoes such as Tupperware, Isaaka from Bangalore selling décor products, Organic Culture from Hyderabad and many others. One such stall was ‘The Post Box’, from Chennai, selling daily essentials such as sling bags, backpacks, wallets, cards and passport holders to name a few.

Mukesh of The Post Box stall said, “Since past five years, we have gotten a great response customers in Hyderabad and even Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. We keep going to such events as we operate online mainly.”

Apart from The Post Box’s handcrafted goods, there were a variety of other stalls selling designer apparel to jewelry, footwear and home decor, which seemed to be a shopaholic’s paradise. “This is a great opportunity for startups, as they get to showcase their brands, dealing with trendy and traditional footwear, accessories, and clothes. It is an amazing opportunity to not just meet people with different businesses and companies, but also be a part of something bigger with all of them,” said Nikhil Shetty, from Organic Culture.

The SteppinOut Night Market, which went on till 12 am with soothing music tracks and interactive workshops, under the beautiful moon-lit sky, offered visitors an unforgettable night.